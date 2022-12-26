Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Won’t Close Like WCW Did

AEW has drawn comparisons to WCW by a non-insignificant amount of people, and Tony Khan recently explained why AEW won’t go under the way WCW did. While speaking with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Khan was asked about the comparisons between AEW and WCW and how his company won’t suffer the same fate. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On WCW’s downfall: “It wasn’t even one thing with WCW. It was so many things…[a] death by a thousand cuts.”

On why AEW won’t go out of business like WCW did: “A lot of the reasons WCW would go away or go out of business just don’t really exist and aren’t really realistic business concerns for AEW. It’s not a company owned by a network or even really a media property. It’s a family business, owned and operated and run by me. And I love wrestling, and I’m not going anywhere.”