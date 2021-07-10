Tony Khan Explains Why Chris Jericho Is One Of The Most Valuable People In Wrestling

In an interview with the Dan Le Batard show (via Fightful, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about Chris Jericho and why he feels the ‘Demo God’ is one of the most valuable people in wrestling.

He said: “Jericho has been a great investment. Chris is one of the all-time great wrestlers and still one of the great wrestlers today and also one of the greatest minds in wrestling. In addition to being in some of the most famous matches in AEW like the Stadium Stampede or his title win over Hangman Page or defending the title against Cody Rhodes or losing the title to Jon Moxley, the Blood & Guts match, Chris has been in a lot of big matches in AEW. He’s also, with his mind, helped me organize AEW. He’s brought in great names, helped with story ideas. He’s one of the most valuable people in wrestling. I was very fortunate to be linked up with Chris.“