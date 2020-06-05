Tony Khan Explains Why Hulk Hogan Is Banned From AEW

Earlier this week, Tony Khan informed Linda Hogan that she was banned from AEW. This came after Linda wrote: “Watching the looting, it’s all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized.”

He told her that she was banned, the same as ex-husband Hulk Hogan

Khan recently spoke with The Wrestling Observer Newsletter and explained why the Hulkster won’t be appearing on Dynamite any time soon. The reason goes back to the tapes that leaked several years ago in which Hulk made several racist comments about black people.

Khan said: “What he said on the tape, long before George Floyd, I’ve told people I can’t work with Hulk Hogan. How can I look my Black friends, football players, employees in the face or myself in the mirror after the things he said and has never given an adequate apology for. He can’t blame what he said on tape on the dangers of social media.“