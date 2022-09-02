Tony Khan Explains Why Thunder Rosa’s Injury Reveal Got Less Time Than CM Punk’s

CM Punk and Thunder Rosa were both champions that went down to injury in recent months, and Tony Khan has revealed why Rosa’s promo got less time than Punk’s. Punk cut a promo on AEW Rampage in late June announcing his injury and time off, while Rosa revealed in a backstage segment that lasted less than a minute that she will miss All Out due to an injury.

During the All Out media call, Khan was asked about the difference of time between the two promos and kept it to the point, noting that it was a matter of ratings.

“I give the TV time based on what I believe is going to draw the most ratings,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “If you want my honest opinion on an eight-minute Thunder Rosa promo vs an eight-minute CM Punk promo, then you’re going to get an honest answer, and I think the eight-minute CM Punk promo is probably going to do a better rating … To come out and do a live eight-minute promo, I’m not sure that would’ve been good for the television show, to be honest with you.”

Punk returned from injury and lost his title unification match against Jon Moxley on last week’s Dynamite. He has a rematch against Moxley at All Out.