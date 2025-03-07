wrestling / News

Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Revolution Hasn’t Had ‘Face of the Revolution Ladder Match in Two Years

March 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tony Khan AEW Worlds End Scrum Max Image Credit: AEW

During a pre-show media call for AEW Revolution (via Wrestling Inc), AEW President Tony Khan explained why the ‘Face of the Revolution’ ladder match hasn’t been seen since 2023. The match featured several wrestlers competing for a shot at the TNT title.

Khan said: “There are so many great matches around the company right now, and we’ve had some great ladder matches, and it’s really about placing matches at the right time. I don’t want to do too many ladder matches, or too many of the same kind of stipulation matches and become repetitive. You will see great ladder matches in AEW, I think we’ve had some real classics over the years, and the Face of the Revolution ladder match we’ve had some excellent matches. But it’s about putting the right people in the right situations at the right times.

