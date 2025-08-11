Tony Khan Reveals His Favorite Wrestlers That Aren’t Signed to AEW

In an interview with My Mom’s Basement (via Fightful, AEW President Tony Khan revealed which wrestlers he enjoys watching that aren’t currently signed to AEW. While they aren’t signed to the company, they are wrestlers who have appeared on AEW programs in the past.

He said: “Zack Sabre Jr would be very high on the list. Starlight Kid, very good. AZM, very good. The lightbulb came on, Mistico. Mistico is one of my all-time favorite wrestlers. He’s been on Dynamite since I was in college, I was booking him (in my notebook). I got really into CMLL in the early 2000s.“