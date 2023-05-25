– During today’s AEW Double or Nothing media conference call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed competition between wrestling promotions. Tony Khan noted during the conference call that he doesn’t think competition has always been “ethical on the other side.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on competition in wrestling that has ethical standards: “It’s been that feeling from day one, since we launched a TV show. It actually, probably changed a little bit on April 14, 2021, and now with this, it feels like the old days in some ways. I’m always very eager to compete in whatever arena I’m in. I really love the competition in pro wrestling as long as it’s done with some ethical standards. People running events at some similar times, I don’t know if that’s necessarily unethical. I don’t have a big problem with it.”

On his expectations for Sunday: “I wish everybody the best, and I expect we will do the best show on Sunday. I think there will be a big audience for AEW Double or Nothing. Certainly, the spirit of competition is something we’ve dealt with since the launch of AEW, and I have never really had any problem with it as long as it’s an ethical competition, and I don’t think it has always been coming from the other side.”

AEW Double or Nothing will be held on May 28, which is the same day as WWE NXT Battleground.