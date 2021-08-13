Tony Khan Says Free Agency Is Bringing In New Wrestling Fans

Tony Khan says that the recent rise in free agency is bringing in new wrestling fans, which was always part of his expectation. The AEW President spoke with Busted Open Radio and discussed how the rise of continued free agency and the question of where they may go has brought in more interest to the wrestling business, which was “part of [his] business plan.”

“The amount of interest in professional wrestling in major media is the highest it’s been in over 20 years,” Khan said (per Fightful). “Last week was the first time two different wrestling companies have had two shows in the top 5. It’s an exciting time. There is real competition. Free agency is definitely bringing new fans in, which was part of my business plan with AEW. The free agent cycle really hadn’t existed in a meaningful way in professional wrestling in two decades. It would help lift the sport and lift interest in wrestling and bring fans back. We’re starting to see that and we’ll continue to see that through the summer and the rest of the year.”

WWE has made a host of releases over the past year-plus, and many of those released stars have popped up elsewhere including ROH, Impact Wrestling, NWA, NJPW and, of course, AEW. It was reported last month that Daniel Bryan had signed with AEW and that CM Punk will be debuting there soon as well, though it’s of course important to note than neither of these things are confirmed.