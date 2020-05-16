Tony Khan On How He Became Friends With Mike Tyson, is Excited For Tyson’s Double or Nothing Appearance

Mike Tyson is making his first appearance for AEW at Double or Nothing, and Tony Khan can’t wait for it to happen. As previously reported, Tyson will appear at the PPV to present the winner of the TNT Championship Tournament with the title and Khan posted to Twitter to discuss befriending Tyson.

Tyson shared a couple of “Flashback Friday” pics of Tyson, one backstage with the Khans at the first Double or Nothing and one of of him at a Jacksonville Jaguars game. As previously reported, Tyson became a big fan of the company after watching Double or Nothing backstage which opened the way to an agreement to appear at this year’s show.

#fbf Double or Nothing, our 1st #AEW show, Mike Tyson came as a fan, he loves wrestling, we met & became friends. Now he’s back 1 year later to present the #TNTChampionship belt for the 1st time to the 1st champion! Congratulations & good luck finalists @LanceHoyt & @CodyRhodes! pic.twitter.com/GOuq5dJZm3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 15, 2020