wrestling / News
Tony Khan On How He Became Friends With Mike Tyson, is Excited For Tyson’s Double or Nothing Appearance
Mike Tyson is making his first appearance for AEW at Double or Nothing, and Tony Khan can’t wait for it to happen. As previously reported, Tyson will appear at the PPV to present the winner of the TNT Championship Tournament with the title and Khan posted to Twitter to discuss befriending Tyson.
Tyson shared a couple of “Flashback Friday” pics of Tyson, one backstage with the Khans at the first Double or Nothing and one of of him at a Jacksonville Jaguars game. As previously reported, Tyson became a big fan of the company after watching Double or Nothing backstage which opened the way to an agreement to appear at this year’s show.
#fbf Double or Nothing, our 1st #AEW show, Mike Tyson came as a fan, he loves wrestling, we met & became friends. Now he’s back 1 year later to present the #TNTChampionship belt for the 1st time to the 1st champion! Congratulations & good luck finalists @LanceHoyt & @CodyRhodes! pic.twitter.com/GOuq5dJZm3
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 15, 2020
#fbf Iron @MikeTyson in #DUUUVAL watching the @Jaguars win on Thursday Night Football! I’m excited that Mike is coming back to Jacksonville next Saturday for #AEW Double or Nothing! And I think we might see Mike at some more Jags games in the future too, he has the winning touch! pic.twitter.com/UgJJwRjhRd
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Unhappy That Sami Zayn Decided Not To Come To Tapings
- Note On Why Stu Grayson and Evil Uno Haven’t Been On AEW TV
- Jim Ross Says Ed Ferrara’s Oklahoma Parody of Him in WCW Was Personal & Hurtful, Discusses If He Ever Cleared The Air With Ferrara & Vince Russo
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Putting a Major Summer-Long Storyline on Hold