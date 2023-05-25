Tony Khan on the Future of AEW’s Roster, Potential Brand Split

– During today’s AEW Double or Nothing media conference call, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed the rumors of a roster split with the upcoming addition of the new AEW program, Collision. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I haven’t given a lengthy explanation yet for what I’m planning regarding the future of the roster and how people will be allocated across Dynamite and Collision and our other shows. It’s a great question, certainly. I can see why wrestling fans all over the world would be interested and curious about that. That’s frankly by design that we want to build that curiosity in and get people wondering exactly what you’re asking, ‘what’s the future of the AEW roster, and what does this all mean going forward after Double or Nothing?’ It’s a really good question and something we’ll be excited to follow up on,” Tony said.

AEW Collision will debut on TNT on Saturday, June 17 at 8:00 pm EST. The first episode will be held at The United Center in Chicago, Illinois.