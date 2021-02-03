Tony Khan Gets Drunk With Power In Latest AEW Ad on Impact

Tony Khan’s Impact Wrestling games are turning him a bit power mad, as he acknowledged during the latest AEW ad on Impact. You can see the full video below, with Khan and Tony Schiavone hyping this week’s Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite.

Khan said that his ad would be the most exciting three minutes of Impact and said Beach Break would be “the kind of massive event that you know nothing about here in Impact.” He went on to say that he knows he upset people at Impact when he said last week that he was making Impact his own fantasy league. He said that while he fans might not like it, he’s starting to make decisions he never would have made before like allowing Jon Moxley to work NJPW. He noted that he’s an “emotional decision maker” and then proceeded to break down the Beach Break card.