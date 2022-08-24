Tony Khan Gives His Thoughts On CM Punk Calling Out Hangman Page Last Week

During last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk called out Hangman Page at the start of the show, which was unscripted. Page never came out and Punk called him a coward. It was then rumored that there were some upset by Punk “going into business for himself” and other rumors that Punk himself was unhappy in AEW. Punk himself seemed to dispute that on Twitter, and FTR has also joked about it.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan gave his thoughts on the callout, saying it was ‘unresolved anger’ from their feud leading up to Double or Nothing.

He said: “It’s unresolved anger, I think, from the world title match at Double or Nothing and we had not really tied up all those issues. CM Punk made one appearance to wrestle after Double or Nothing and it was immediately after that he got injured and was forced to step away. There was clearly some stuff that never got resolved at Double or Nothing. Then, immediately, jumped into somebody who has challenged him, in not a type of match we’ve ever had in AEW before. We’ve had interim championships established, but we’ve never had an Interim World Champion or an Undisputed World Championship match like this.“