Tony Khan Gives Update on Joey Janela Following AEW Full Gear

– During his post-show media scrum, Tony Khan gave an update on Joey Janela after the latter’s loss to Shawn Spears. Janela was checked on by officials after the loss, which saw him take a spiked piledriver to the floor by Spears and Tully Blanchard.

“Joey’s going to be absolutely okay,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “I wanted to get everyone to check on him immediately, called for people right away when the referee called for help. Sent people, [Jungleboy] was back there. [Jungleboy] and Joey are super tight, [Jungleboy] wanted to check on Joey, as a friend. He’s totally okay and I’ll think he’ll be at Dynamite in Nashville on Wednesday.”