Tony Khan Expects Good PPV Numbers For Full Gear, Talks Transition From Bleacher Report

Tony Khan feels good about his expectations for AEW Full Gear’s PPV buyrate, and addressed how AEW has done in the move away from Bleacher Report. Khan was asked about the PPV numbers for Full Gear and noted he doesn’t have all the numbers as of yet but expects that it will be better than what WrestleDream did last month. You can see highlights below:

On if there’s been a change where PPV buys are coming from without Bleacher Report: “It’s been huge for us because now for over five years, Bleacher Report since the beginning — BR/Live originally, than Bleacher Report — had been the exclusive digital domestic pay-per-view arm for a long time for the most part, for the the better part of five years. And it was a huge change at WrestleDream. And that’s why we were so excited about the WrestleDream buys, because really we needed cable sad and all of our digital providers to really pick up. And that’s why we were so happy to to do a really good number for WrestleDream.

“Tonight now, because Bleacher Report was such a huge part of our same night projections. Because it’s Warner Brothers Discovery, it’s our business partner, we got lots of really good data and able to project because we don’t necessarily get all the cable and satellite buys. Now cable and satellite have become — for now, in this time maybe a bigger piece, as have all the digital providers. YouTube, Triller, PPV.com, all picking up more of the domestic streaming slack now. And we’re expecting all these different providers. But for many years we pushed everything to Bleacher Report, so I was really really happy with WrestleDream.”

On Full Gear’s numbers: “I’m not sure yet on tonight, I don’t really have all the numbers yet. I’m very optimistic, I would expect it did — I strongly suspect better than WrestleDream, and therefore really really well. It’s an exciting time for us. Last year, WrestleDream also performed really well. And to come in this year for the second year of WrestleDream, we were really excited without Bleacher Report to do good numbers. I expect tonight, Full Gear will also do great, probably even better than WrestleDream. And then [I] expect we’ll close out really strong with World’s End. And next year we’ll be launching a new pay-per-view platform during the year when we go to Max, that’s going to be really exciting too for our fans.”

