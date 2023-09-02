Tony Khan Says He ‘Got A Steal’ With ROH, Talks All Out Name

Tony Khan talked about his purchase of ROH, saying he got it for “a steal” while also discussing coming up with the name for All Out. Khan spoke during the live AEW Unrestricted episode at Starrcast and confirmed that he obtained the footage for the original All In when he bought ROH. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On acquiring the rights to All In 2018: “It is part of our video library. When I purchased Ring of Honor, Ring of Honor produced the show, I was able to buy the tape in the sale, which was a very lucrative part of the sale. In fact, the gate for Wembley Stadium at All In was several times the price of the entire company. I got quite a steal, to say the least.”

Tony Khan on coming up with the All Out name: “All Out, honestly, got named because I didn’t want to name it All In and get sued by ROH.”