Tony Khan Says Grand Slam Australia Has One of AEW’s Biggest Gates Ever

In an interview with Fightful’s DownUndertheRing, Tony Khan said that this Saturday’s Grand Slam Australia has one of the biggest gates in AEW history. The event happens in Brisbane and will air after NBA All-Star weekend coverage on TNT.

Khan said: “This is one of our biggest international events ever. It’s one of our biggest gates in the history of AEW. We’re really excited for that. Outside of Wembley Stadium in London, this is going to be, I believe, our biggest international live gate of all time. It’s a very exciting event for AEW.“