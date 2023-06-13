Tony Khan Expects Great Reaction For CM Punk’s Return on AEW Collision

Tony Khan has high hopes for how CM Punk’s return will be received at the debut of AEW Collision. Punk is set to return to AEW on Saturday’s premiere of the show, and Khan talked about the show in an appearance on Barstool Rasslin’.

“I think it will be very exciting to see how the fans react,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “I expect a very positive reaction, particularly in Chicago for the first episode. And I think going forward, CM Punk’s one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. Certainly, he’s going to get a great reaction, and depending on who his opponent is and the type of reaction he’s trying to get, I expect CM Punk to connect with the crowd as well as anybody in the entire pro wrestling business.”