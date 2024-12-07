Tony Khan Says There Have Been ‘Great Conversations’ About TV Partnerships For ROH

In an interview with the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast (via Fightful), Tony Khan said that there have been talks about a possible TV partnership for Ring of Honor and there’s interest in the ROH brand. AEW recently announced a multi-year media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that begins in the new year.

Khan said: “It’s a great company. I love ROH, and I think that really, for us, it’s important to look at, there’s a great opportunity to grow Ring of Honor as we grow AEW. AEW just secured this huge media rights deal, and it’s a complimentary thing to have another great wrestling promotion with that history. I do think there’s a lot of interest right now in Ring of Honor. I’ve had great conversations about TV partnerships with ROH, and I think as AEW continues to grow, there’s going to be more great opportunities for ROH in streaming and television.”