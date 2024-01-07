Tony Khan Says It’s Great Having Ric Flair In AEW For Sting’s Final Matches

Tony Khan is happy to have Ric Flair in AEW to be by Sting’s side for the Icon’s final matches. Flair has accompanied Sting to the ring during his retirement tour, which will culminate at AEW Revolution. Khan told News4Jax in a recent interview that Flair’s presence has been good for AEW not only for Flair’s power as a legend, but also from a sponsorship perspective.

“It’s great to have Ric Flair in AEW and have Ric Flair be part of his final matches for Sting,” the AEW president said (per Fightful). “Also, it’s been a great sponsorship opportunity for AEW. Ric Flair is a mogul and somebody who is involved in a lot of businesses as an entrepreneur.”

Khan concluded, “Ric Flair’s Woooo Energy is a great sponsor and Ric Flair is a great legend in pro wrestling and having him appear and with Sting for these final matches is really something special.”

Flair came out for Sting’s final match in Charlotte on last night’s Collision, where the latter teamed with Darby Allin to defeat the Workhorsemen.