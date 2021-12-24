Tony Khan On the Growth Of AEW In 2021, What It Means To Him Having His Father At AEW Shows

In a recent interview on the Culture State podcast, Tony Khan discussed the growth of AEW in 2021, what it means to him for his father to attend AEW shows, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Tony Khan on the growth of AEW in 2021 and the company’s goals for 2022: “We’ve had so many great successes this year. We’ve hit high marks in attendance twice with Grand Slam and with The First Dance. So, great events that set our records in great markets, New York and Chicago. And those events were big landmarks – a record high for Rampage and a record high for attendance in both markets. For us to have such great growth in pay-per-view is really important too. The four biggest pay-per-views we’ve ever done were the four pay-per-views this year. The quarterly pay-per-views really were such a huge success this year. And the two biggest pay-per-views we’ve ever done were the last two, so it’s been a great year for AEW and I look forward to another great year.”

On what it means to him for his father Shad Khan to attend AEW shows: “He loves coming. So that means a lot to me. So when I see him there enjoying it and how proud he is of how it’s all gone, that makes me very happy. Especially then, I do get to enjoy it a little bit. But that being said, that’s when I’m running around and chasing people and doing format changes and moving stuff around and coming up with ideas. So, I don’t get to soak it in then as much as I’d like, but that makes me really happy.”