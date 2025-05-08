wrestling / News
Tony Khan Guarantees Future AEW PPV In Detroit After Dynamite
Tony Khan revealed that Detroit will host a future AEW PPV after this week’s Dynamite. In a video posted to social media after Wednesday’s episode, Khan spoke to the crowd and said that he guaranteed a PPV in the city at some point.
“I can guarantee we’re gonna do that,” Tony Khan said (per Fightful). “I just might need a bigger building for that. But I think I know one. Cause I think I’ve been there before.”
After the show @TonyKhan just GUARANTEED a PPV in DETROIT! pic.twitter.com/PK37LLB7Za
— Dporticus (@Dporticus) May 8, 2025
