Tony Khan Guarantees Future AEW PPV In Detroit After Dynamite

Tony Khan revealed that Detroit will host a future AEW PPV after this week’s Dynamite. In a video posted to social media after Wednesday’s episode, Khan spoke to the crowd and said that he guaranteed a PPV in the city at some point.

“I can guarantee we’re gonna do that,” Tony Khan said (per Fightful). “I just might need a bigger building for that. But I think I know one. Cause I think I’ve been there before.”