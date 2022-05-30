Tony Khan Has ‘Never Felt Better’ About Future of AEW After Meeting With Warner Bros. Discovery

During a post-show media scrum following AEW Double or Nothing (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about meeting with executives from Warner Bros. Discovery and how he feels about the future of AEW after that meeting.

He said: “That is a really exciting time for us and a really exciting thing. I went to LA and met with the new management of the company, headed out there, and it was the most exciting and exhilarating meeting I’ve had in my life and I’ve never felt better about the future of the company and more safe about what’s happening here. I feel really good about Warner Brothers Discovery, to have such strong management. Nancy Daniels, such a strong leader, she was really cool. I flew out to LA and back to meet Nancy Daniels, along with her team. It was some familiar faces and also new faces. It was really exciting. It was my first time at Discovery. What a great thing we have. This is for the future of everyone who works here, and the fans, it’s really important. Now, Discovery sees too how important it is to wrestling fans to have wrestling on TBS and TNT because it was gone for too long and now it’s back. It means a lot to a lot of people. We have such great management there and they asked such great questions. It was really encouraging. I know there are so many things we can partner on. I’m really grateful for that.”