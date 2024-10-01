– During an interview with Quinn and Cantara – The Blood and The Treasure, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked if he had watched the new Netflix docuseries on former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Mr. McMahon, yet. Tony Khan revealed that he hasn’t watched it, and he’s mainly been focused with the Jacksonville Jaquars’ football season and AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on if he’s watched Netflix’s Mr. McMahon yet: “No, I’ve been so busy with football and wrestling that I have not seen that documentary. I’ve not gotten to watch that. I’m mostly focused here on what we’re doing in AEW. I do love watching wrestling all over the world.”

On Vince McMahon’s work in the wrestling business: “Vince did a lot of wrestling, you have to give him that. I’ve never met him and have never really worked with him. I have grown up as a wrestling fan and historian of the pro wrestling business, so absolutely, we love being the challenger promotion and trying to grow and build AEW from the ground up. It’s only been five years and we’ve done a lot in that time.”

The complete Mr. McMahon docuseries is streaming now on Netflix.