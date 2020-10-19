Tony Khan Holds A Press Conference In Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest edition of Being the Elite is now online, featuring AEW President Tony Khan holding a special press conference and more. Here’s a recap:

* The Young Bucks discuss getting a text from Tony Khan. Nick said that Tony told them they owe more in fines and he wants to talk about that. Matt reminds Nick to watch the clock because they promised to second Brandon Cutler for his match with Peter Avalon. The Bucks never end up showing up and Cutler asks people if anyone have seen them. He looks at the audience and doesn’t see them either. Later on, he’s outside and the Bucks talk about the tag team 4-way on Dynamite. They try to explain to Cutler were they where and he doesn’t care. He added that he thinks Hangman Page may be right about them, Matt then calls Cutler ungrateful and tells him to go finish BTE.

* Alex Reynolds and John Silver find a returning Kris Statlander. They make fun of her, so she hits Silver in the crouch with her crutch.

* Matt Hardy and his sons visit the Bucks. The kids ask for an autograph and after the oldest says that Matt Jackson will “do the job” for him, Matt rips up the autograph. Hardy says their tweener gimmick is “such good shit.”

* Matt Hardy defeats Luchasaurus in Gator Golf to advance in the BTE tournament.

* Daniels brings up how the Bucks have been acting lately. He says he’s worried about them and wonders if being EVPs and wrestlers is becoming too much for them. He asks if they want to talk, but Matt says they don’t and he appreciates the offer.

* Cutler talks with Kenny Omega and brings up how much he’s done for AEW in their first year. Omega notes he’s not even on the anniversary show. He said he’s over making the company look good because the stars aren’t on his level and AEW has become a “snooze-fest”.

* Dark Order look for a place to hang out but run into Dean Malenko.

* Fuego defeats Sammy Guevara in Gator Golf. Colt Cabana defeats Matt Sydal. Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon are both disqualified and eliminated.

* Several people try to get into Private Party’s gathering, including Cody and Sammy Guevara.

* Tony Khan has a press conference for Cutler and Avalon. He says they will have a match on AEW Dark to decide a definitive winner between them. Cutler is asked if the Bucks will be there, but he’s not sure.