UPDATED: Tony Khan Holds Memorial Day Party With AEW Stars, NXT Champ Adam Cole in Attendance

UPDATE: Per WrestlingInc.com, NXT champion Adam Cole, who is the boyfriend of AEW’s Dr. Britt Baker, was also in attendance at yesterday’s AEW Memorial Day party. Cole was spotted in the background of a fuller photograph featuring Tony Schiavone and Nyla Rose, which you can see at the above link. Obviously, Cole was there with Baker, who was also at the party.

This isn’t the first time Cole attended an AEW gathering with Baker. He also attended the AEW New Year’s party with her earlier this year.

ORIGINAL: AEW President Tony Khan held a Memorial Day party for friends and AEW employees yesterday (May 25). Boxing legend Mike Tyson and UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo were also on hand for the event and took photos with people. You can check out some of the images that were posted on social media by Jim Ross, Taz, Tony Schiavone, and more below.

Vickie Guerrero was in attendance and wrote on yesterday’s event thrown by Tony Khan, “Beach party @allelitewrestling style day filled w laughs, conversation, & great food!! Thank you @tonyrkhan & staff….this side of the fence has grass that is bright green and blooming w flowers!! Incredible week making new friends and hugging familiar faces!! #imallin”

Mike Tyson appeared at Saturday’s Double or Nothing show. As noted, he’s also going to appear on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

I just love @NylaRoseBeast One of my favorites. And what the f**k is wrong with my old man hair? pic.twitter.com/xo5HJxqVKT — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) May 25, 2020