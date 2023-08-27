Tony Khan Cites Holidays and Tradition For Deciding On Back-To-Back PPVs

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about his choice to hold two major PPVs on consecutive weekends. Khan explained that scheduling worked out with holidays on the calendar on two weekends in a row between the UK and USA markets, and that having All Out in Chicago was a tradition that he personally wants to maintain. you can find a highlight from Khan on the subject below.

On what motivated him to book major AEW events on two consecutive weekends: “It’s a fascinating setup that we have coming for fans with All In and All Out. The opportunity to do AEW All In at Wembley Stadium presented itself. Wembley had the date available, it’s a bank holiday weekend, and it’s been the perfect storm of business success. It was the right date and the perfect location for AEW All In this Sunday at Wembley Stadium. That perfect date also happened to be one week before the perfect date to do a pay-per-view in Chicago. It’s a three-day weekend in England for All In, and then it’s a three-day weekend in America for All Out.

“That’s by design. That is really valuable live-event real estate in Wembley Stadium and that Labor Day weekend at United Center that we have for All Out. Both shows, as live events, are wildly profitable to begin with. People have asked if I’m crazy for doing pay-per-views on back-to-back weekends. But when you look at the ticket sales for the two events, we’ve already created huge profit margins for both events purely on ticket sales. And the pay-per-view is going to be the cherry on top of both events because we sold so many tickets to both events. So I believe the live-event real estate for those weekends is so valuable. And because those are such big live events, people are going to want to see them on TV, because those are the shows that sold a lot of tickets.

“The bank holiday weekend in England and the Labor Day weekend in Chicago, that’s really valuable pro wrestling real estate in terms of the box office that I had no intention of giving up. And when I booked the Wembley show, I knew that that meant I had to keep All Out in Chicago as well, because we have a great tradition there that I’m going to keep going forever.”