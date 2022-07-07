Tony Khan Says He Hopes To Bring AEW To Canada and UK By Summer 2023

Tony Khan says that he’s looking to bring AEW to Canada and the UK by next summer. The promotion has been expanding its tours in the US over 2021 and 2022, but it still has yet to travel beyond those borders and in a new interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox he talked about his plans to go to both Canada and the UK within the next year.

“Yes, I plan to go to both of those places, and hopefully both of them in the next year,” he said (per Fightful). “The UK may be a little bit further off. But next summer, I don’t think it’s that crazy. I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility and that gives us a lot of time to plan it and make it really special.”

He continued, “So I have some ideas for events and things we can do in the UK, that would still not cut into our business revenue in America and create new inventory and new revenue in the UK. So I’m excited for that. So I, think next summer would be a really exciting time for that, but not kicking it down the road another year and another year after that, I hope we can really lock in some plans now the travel has finally become more stable and reliable.”