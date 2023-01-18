Tony Khan Hopes to See FTR Back in AEW, Says They Need Time to Recover

FTR are currently taking some time off to recover from their busy 2022, and Tony Khan says he hopes to see them back in AEW. As previously reported, Dax Harwood revealed that the team is taking time off to heal up and decide what they want to do next, with their contracts being up in April. Khan discussed the matter on the In the Kliq podcast and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the team’s hiatus: “I do hope to see FTR back. They do need some time to recover from what was one of the most intense years of wrestling any team’s ever done — the schedule they went through, all the different places they worked.”

On hoping to see them return: “So I think, for those guys, we wanna see them back in AEW and wanna see them heal up and come back at 100 percent,” Khan said. “We’re really looking forward to that, hopefully. I think they’re a great team and would love to have them back.”