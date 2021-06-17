Tony Khan On How AEW Will Handle Its Tapings When Touring, Changes to Dark & Elevation

AEW will be handling its tapings differently when they start live touring and when AEW Rampage comes into play, and Tony Khan discussed the new plans in an interview. Khan spoke with PWInsider for a new interview, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On now they’ll handle taping their four shows: “It’s going to be different formats … With Rampage, there’s going to be some weeks Rampage will be live and there’ll be weeks where we plan to tape Rampage after Dynamite, including here at Arthur Ashe stadium, where we will be filming also after. We’ll do Dynamite live and we’ll also film Rampage. And in some of the markets where we have these amazing crowds, I think it’s okay.

“We can take advantage of it and give them Dynamite and Rampage. There’s also going to be times where we’re going to do a lot of live Rampages. We’re going to have a live debut. We’re going to do some great live episodes. The Go Home will be live for All Out at the Sears Center, and also we’ll be live for the Go Home in St. Louis and it’ll be great. We’ll also be… so it’ll be Rampage. It’ll be really, really special for us. I think it will be, sometimes we’ll do it after Dynamite. We’ll do Dynamite, then we’ll do Rampage. Sometimes if Rampage is not live, then that’ll be one taping.”

On how AEW Dark and Elevation will change: “Before Dynamite, we used to tape Dark. That’s going to change. I’m going to tape Elevation before Dynamite now. So it’s going to be a shorter Elevation and I may add matches that I’ll explain where I’ll add them from. I’m going to procure a venue for use to tape Dark and other content that’ll be great. And I’m really looking forward to this. I think it’s going to be tremendous and it will be where we’ll shoot Dark and we’ll do tapings. And it’ll be, as it’s been, it’s been a developmental situation and it’ll continue to be developmental. And it’s been great doing it all under one roof, all at one taping. And there’s been advantages, but there’ll be some advantages now to doing it as its own taping and being able to give 100% attention to these and not having also to think about Dynamite and soon Rampage and Elevation also.”