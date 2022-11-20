Tony Khan wants AEW to have a presence at Wrestle Kingdom, while noting that it will be a challenge due to AEW’s own shows. During last night’s post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, Khan was asked by Denise Salcedo whether AEW will be present in some capacity for the NJPW January 4th PPV at the Tokyo Dome. Khan noted that he’s spoken with NJPW about it while setting expectations that most of AEW’s talent will likely be kept back for AEW Dynamite that night in Seattle as well as AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts in Portland on January 6th.

“Well, I have had conversations with them about it,” he said. “I’ve been mindful of it when I’ve been doing all the dates, and looking at everything around the Seattle show. Because as you probably know, we have an AEW Dynamite event in Seattle on the night of the Tokyo Dome, January 4th, and then we are in Portland on the 6th, which is pretty close to the New Japan show on the 5th. So I do think that week would be a bit of a challenge.”

Tony Khan continued on to say, “I have good talks with them about it. As you saw, Rocky [Romero] was actually here. So I’ve had good conversations with them about that, and I’m optimistic we’ll be able to participate in some capacity on Wrestle Kingdom. But I do think a lot of the top AEW stars are gonna have to stay here. It’s important that we keep all the big stars we can for AEW in Seattle.”.

One star that we do know will be at Wrestle Kingdom is Kenny Omega, who challenged Will Ospreay to an IWGP US Championship match for the show during this morning’s NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over event.

