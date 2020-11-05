Tony Khan on How NWA Women’s Title Match Came Together For AEW Full Gear’s The Buy In

Tony Khan was a guest on the latest AEW Unrestricted and previewed this weekend’s Full Gear, talking about the NWA Women’s Title match that is set for The Buy In. Serene Deeb will defend her championship against former champion Allysin Kay on the PPV’s pre-show, and Khan discussed how the match was put together just this week and more. You can check out some highlights and the full audio below:

On how the match came together: “Yeah, this just got added yesterday and I think it’s really exciting. Because Billy [Corgan] and I spoke, and Serena just became the champion last week. And with Serena as the new champion having just come to Dynamite last week to defend her title, I thought that yesterday would be a great time to ask Billy about having her make another defense. But this time, you know, at the Buy In, it would be a great opportunity to showcase NWA to the world because there’s gonna be this huge audience on our PPVs. So it’s a win-win for both companies, and it’s the kind of relationship we like to have with other wrestling companies, which is great.”

On the match itself: “Serena is a great AEW wrestler, and I think that the NWA is fortunate enough to have a great champion in Serena. And I think we’re fortunate to have such a great star. She’s great, Allysin Kay’s a former champion. They were supposed to have a match a couple months back — several weeks ago — on PPV for another company [UWN]. Did not happen, and now it is happening here in the Buy In, so everyone’s gonna get to see that match for free, they don’t have to pay for it. And I’m really excited about it, and it’s a great chance like I said, to work with other companies, but it’s a great chance to showcase one of our top new stars who signed in 2020, which is Serena Deeb.”

