Tony Khan On How His Philosophy Around AEW Releases Has Changed

Tony Khan says that he’s changed his mindset around AEW releases. The company has released a number of talent in the past few months including Penta, Miro, Ricky Starks, Malakai Black, and Rey Fenix. During the media call promoting this weekend’s AEW Revolution, he was asked if his mindset around releasing talent from the company has shifted.

“I do think it’s a case-by-case basis,” Khan said (per Fightful). “I think everything is a case-by-case basis, and so much of life is a case-by-case basis. Philosophically, there is a change in what I’ve been doing. It felt like the right thing for the company and everyone involved at this point. That’s the thinking behind that.”

Khan continued, “It’s on a case by case basis and they are all different situations. In this case, they did have similar outcomes. It’s fair to ask why now and why I wouldn’t have done that before. I just decided that’s what I thought was the right thing to do at this point.”

AEW Revolution takes place on Sunday and airs live on PPV.