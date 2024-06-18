Tony Khan On How Smackdown’s Media Rights Helped Him Launch AEW

Tony Khan recently revealed that the media rights bidding for WWE Smackdown helped him launch AEW. Khan appeared on Locked On NFL and was asked when he decided to start a wrestling company. During his answer, he noted that finding out how much TNT and TBS head Kevin Reilly was looking to bid for Smackdown’s media rights at the time helped him when he was getting the promotion off the ground.

“It’s something I started working on in 2018,” Khan said (per Fightful). “The idea to launch AEW, a lot of things came together, and I believed there were enough great wrestlers that would be available in the beginning of 2019 to launch a wrestling league. In April 2018, I started working on this. I was at a party in Beverly Hills on a Friday night. I saw my friend, who at the time was the President of TBS and TNT [Kevin Reilly]. I walked up to him, I was visiting with him a little bit, and I said, ‘Kevin, are you looking at bidding on wrestling TV rights?’ He was, and he was looking to bid on SmackDown.”

He continued, “He told me what he was willing to pay, he said, $150 to $175 million a year. I follow the industry closely, so I knew that it was going to go over $200 million, and it did. I pointed out, ‘I don’t know if that’s going to get it done. For a lot less than that, we could launch a new wrestling league on TNT and eventually TBS, too.’ That’s what happened.”

WWE Smackdown went to FOX, where it got a five-year deal for $205 million per year and premiered on the channel the same week AEW Dynamite did on TNT.