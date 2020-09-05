Tony Khan On Bringing Thunder Rosa In For All Out, Says Shida vs. Britt Baker Is One of Dynamite’s Best Matches

On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Khan previewed All Out and discussed the Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa match for the AEW Women’s Title. Rosa, the NWA Women’s Champion, will challenge Shida at tonight’s PPV and Khan talked about how Rosa was brought in, as well as how Shida’s match with Britt Baker on Dynamite in April was one of Dynamite’s best matches in his opinion. You can see the highlights below and listen to the full audio:

On bringing in Thunder Rosa for the show: “You know, Thunder Rosa is great. And I hadn’t really thought about reaching out and booking Thunder Rosa, and I was with Kenny Omega. And Kenny Omega brought up when we were talking contenders. He thought Thunder Rosa would be great, but she works for the NWA. And I was, ‘You know, what? I bet we could work something out. And I bet Thunder Rosa would come and challenge for the title.’ And he said, ‘You know, if you work that out, that’d be great.’

“And Billy [Corgan] did come in and say he thought it would be a great idea too. Billy, like you said, he thinks all champions should be fighting champions. So why shouldn’t their champion come in and challenge for our title? So we think Thunder Rosa is very good wrestler, and you know, we’ll find out how Thunder Rosa and Shida stack up at All Out. And I think it’s a great match. So it was a fun one to book, and I was glad to put it on the card. I think that was a good idea.”

On Shida’s match with Britt Baker: “Right before Shida won the title, her match with Britt Baker actually. Her match with Britt Baker was one of my favorite matches of the whole pandemic frankly, when we were shut down for a while. I thought [it] was one of the best matches — and it’s one of the best matches we’ve had really on Dynamite. Britt Baker and Shida, where Britt’s nose got busted open. It’s such a memorable match, and for her to fight through and continue on the way she did and almost win the match. It was great, and it was one of the best performances we’ve had on Dynamite.”

