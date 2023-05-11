wrestling / News

Tony Khan To Make ‘Huge Announcement’ On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

May 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

Tony Khan will make a “huge announcement” on next week’s AEW Dynamite, the same day as Warner Brothers Discovery’s upfront presentation. Khan appeared on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and noted that AEW can produce even more content, saying that a big announcement is set for next week’s show.

AEW is reportedly set to be part of the WBD upfronts on May 17th, and it is believed that WBS will announce the new Saturday night show AEW Collision.

