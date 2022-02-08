Tony Khan Hypes ‘Huge’ Signing For AEW, Talks Creating Debate With Forbidden Door Meaning

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, and the AEW president continued to hype the arrival of a new signing, with that person set to debut against Isiah Kassidy on this week’s Dynamite. Here’s what Khan had to say:

Tony Khan on AEW’s newest signing and creating debate with the Forbidden Door meaning: “It’s a huge signing for us. I have created some debate about what it means to open the ‘Forbidden Door,’ and that’s what we are going to do on this show. The fans are going to get a great night of wrestling, and I hope everyone is surprised—and comes back for the matches this sets up.”

On how the signing will impact AEW moving forward: “I’m continually looking to improve the roster and bring in new stars and create fresh matchups, and that’s what you’re going to see this Wednesday. We now have such a strong roster of wrestlers under contract that we can put fresh, exciting matches on Dynamite every Wednesday on TBS and Rampage [every Friday] on TNT. It’s going to be a big reveal on Dynamite. It sets up this week’s Rampage and puts a lot of irons in our fire. We have created an environment in AEW where people routinely expect great wrestling matches, and we have the wrestlers to live up to those high expectations.”