Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Talks Mike Tyson Appearing On Commentary

Tony Khan has a big episode of AEW Rampage set for tonight, and he talked up the show including Mike Tyson’s appearance and more. Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On tonight’s All-Atlantic Title match: “It’s going to be a great night of wrestling, and it’s fitting to have a great champion in Mike Tyson back in Atlantic City, where he has a lot of history, help call the All-Atlantic championship match between Orange Cassidy and Shibata. This is a dream match for both of the wrestlers. The entire AEW roster has immense respect for Shibata, and this is a match he has really wanted since he made his courageous return to the ring. It’s going to be a great match, and I’m very excited to have Mike Tyson on commentary for a big, live Rampage on TNT.”

On Mike Tyson being on commentary for the show: “Mike has been part of AEW before, but never on commentary. He’s a historian, and someone who loves wrestling and fighting. He has won so many big fights in Atlantic City. He also watches AEW, he’s a fan and knows all about us, and having him on commentary is a great opportunity for us.”

On Rick Ross’ Dynamite appearance: “Wednesday’s Dynamite was up against an NBA game and a World Series game that ended up having a no-hitter, so I knew we needed to make our show stand out ahead of the competition. Rick Ross is a fan of pro wrestling, and he’s a fan of AEW, and he was a fantastic addition to Dynamite. What a transition from seeing Shibata and Orange Cassidy in the ring to going backstage with Rick Ross, Swerve Strickland and Tony Schiavone. That was a neat moment, especially to have Keith Lee come in. Rick Ross fits in AEW like a glove.”