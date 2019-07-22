wrestling / News

Tony Khan Hypes AEW/TNT Announcement: ‘We’re Thrilled That We’re Bringing Wrestling Back to TNT’

July 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan AEW Double or Nothing

– Tony Khan took to his Twitter account to help hype the upcoming announcement of when and where AEW will air on TNT. You can see his post below, which follows TNT and AEW launching their new social media handles and teasing an announcement soon.

AEW is rumored to debut on October 2nd and air on Wednesdays, though neither of these are confirmed.

