Tony Khan Hypes AEW/TNT Announcement: ‘We’re Thrilled That We’re Bringing Wrestling Back to TNT’
July 22, 2019 | Posted by
– Tony Khan took to his Twitter account to help hype the upcoming announcement of when and where AEW will air on TNT. You can see his post below, which follows TNT and AEW launching their new social media handles and teasing an announcement soon.
AEW is rumored to debut on October 2nd and air on Wednesdays, though neither of these are confirmed.
All of us at @AEWrestling are thrilled that we’re bringing wrestling back to TNT! If you love wrestling + want to follow the latest news about when/where you’ll be able to watch All Elite Wrestling every week, then please follow @AEWonTNT here on Twitter + Instagram for updates! https://t.co/kqGqWkidMq
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 22, 2019
