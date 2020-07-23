Tony Khan Hypes Cody’s Title Defense Against Another ‘Top Independent Wrestler’ on Next Week’s Live Dynamite

– Following last night’s AEW Dynamite broadcast on TNT, AEW President Tony Khan hyped up next week’s show via Twitter, confirming that next week’s episode of Dynamite will be live show. He tweeted last night, “Live next week with one of our best #AEWDynamite cards ever!”

Additionally, Tony Khan hyped up Cody’s next TNT title defense, stating Cody will face another top independent wrestler in the world. He stated, “Great matches, a massive card on #AEWDynamite next Wednesday, + in addition to those 4 matches, once again, @CodyRhodes will defend the TNT Championship vs. one of the top independent wrestlers in the world. Thank you to everyone who watched tonight & next week will be great too!”

Cody successfully defended the TNT title against Eddie Kingston on last night’s show.

Live next week with one of our best #AEWDynamite cards ever!

-Tornado Tag Match: @JonMoxley/@DarbyAllin v Brian Cage/Ricky Starks

-World Tag Title: Hangman/Kenny v Dark Order

-Inner Circle v @orangecassidy/Best Friends/Jurassic Express

-Cody TNT Title Challenge v A top indie star pic.twitter.com/0uAhX9RWQ4 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 23, 2020