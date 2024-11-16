wrestling / News
Tony Khan Hypes Debut of AEW November Rain Music Video on Collision
– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision, Tony Khan hyped the Guns N’ Roses track, “November Rain,” being in an AEW music video. Khan also revealed they will utilize the entire 8:56 classic track.
Tony Khan wrote, “TONIGHT! On @TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT Saturday Night #AEWCollision Tonight, the world premiere of AEW November Rain! One week before next Saturday’s #AEWFullGear ppv! Yes, we will utilize the entire 8:56 classic track, thanks to @gunsnroses! See you on TNT coming up TONIGHT!”
AEW Collision airs later tonight at 8:00 pm EST on TNT.
TONIGHT!
On @TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
Tonight, the world premiere of
AEW November Rain!
One week before next Saturday’s #AEWFullGear ppv!
Yes, we will utilize the entire 8:56 classic track, thanks to @gunsnroses!
See you on TNT coming up
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ytKxdsFGvr
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 16, 2024