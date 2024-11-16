– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision, Tony Khan hyped the Guns N’ Roses track, “November Rain,” being in an AEW music video. Khan also revealed they will utilize the entire 8:56 classic track.

Tony Khan wrote, “TONIGHT! On @TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT Saturday Night #AEWCollision Tonight, the world premiere of AEW November Rain! One week before next Saturday’s #AEWFullGear ppv! Yes, we will utilize the entire 8:56 classic track, thanks to @gunsnroses! See you on TNT coming up TONIGHT!”

AEW Collision airs later tonight at 8:00 pm EST on TNT.