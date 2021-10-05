Tony Khan Hypes This Week’s Second Anniversary Episode of AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan is excited about the card for tomorrow’s second anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to hype up the show. Wednesday’s show will celebrate two years of AEW’s flagship show, and Khan promised it would be one of their best shows yet.

Khan wrote on Twitter:

“Tomorrow night LIVE on TNT we celebrate 2 years of #AEWDynamite! It’s been an amazing 2 years with the highest highs & when we lost Mr. Brodie Lee was the lowest low. We honored The Exalted One last week, & Wednesday Night we celebrate 2 great years with 1 of our best cards ever!”

The announced lineup for the show is:

* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Bobby Fish

* Casino Ladder Match: PAC, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and One More

* Kenny Omega, Adam Cole & The Young Bucks vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage & Jurassic Express

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb