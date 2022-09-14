wrestling / News

Tony Khan Hypes Special Promos on Social Media Before AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy Issues Open Contract

September 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tony Khan AEW Image Credit: AEW

– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan hyped tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, noting that some eventful promos and segments would be coming to AEW’s social accounts before the live TBS broadcast.

Tony Khan tweeted, “Thanks to your support, we have a BIG Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork Live @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! We have eventful promos + segments coming to @AEW social media accounts tonight before Dynamite. Rest assured, we’ll recap them in video packages on @AEWonTV tonight!”

With that in mind, AEW released a promo segment with Jungle Boy, who announced that he’s put out an open contract to face anyone tonight on Dynamite. You can check out that clip below:

Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

AEW World Title Tournament Semifinals: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson
AEW World Title Tournament Semifinals: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara
* Toni Storm & Athena vs. Britt Baker & Serena Deeb
* Jungle Boy vs. TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading