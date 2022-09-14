Tony Khan Hypes Special Promos on Social Media Before AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy Issues Open Contract

– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan hyped tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, noting that some eventful promos and segments would be coming to AEW’s social accounts before the live TBS broadcast.

Tony Khan tweeted, “Thanks to your support, we have a BIG Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork Live @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! We have eventful promos + segments coming to @AEW social media accounts tonight before Dynamite. Rest assured, we’ll recap them in video packages on @AEWonTV tonight!”

With that in mind, AEW released a promo segment with Jungle Boy, who announced that he’s put out an open contract to face anyone tonight on Dynamite. You can check out that clip below:

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has arrived at @TheMVPArena, with a signed open contract. Who will accept the contract and go 1-on-1 with @boy_myth_legend LIVE TONIGHT when #AEWDynamite broadcasts from Albany, NY at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1O0f81srOE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2022

Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

* AEW World Title Tournament Semifinals: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW World Title Tournament Semifinals: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* Toni Storm & Athena vs. Britt Baker & Serena Deeb

* Jungle Boy vs. TBA