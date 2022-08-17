Tony Khan Hypes The Young Bucks’ Mystery Partner for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– During a Busted Open Radio appearance before tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan spoke about The Young Bucks’ mystery tag team partner for their AEW Trios Championship match Khan said the following on the surprise partner (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I believe when the surprise partner arrives, this is a great match. You plug any great wrestler in with the Young Bucks, and put them in the ring with Rush, Andrade El Idolo, and Dragon Lee, that’s six great stars. And it looks like a great match on paper, I’m sure. But I think this match, in particular, is something really special. And it’s very fitting, again, that this big event, this big match, be a part of this House of the Dragon event.”

On tonight’s House of the Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks and their mystery partner will team up against Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee in an AEW World Trios Championship Tournament quarterfinal matchup. The card will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm ESt.