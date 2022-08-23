Tony Khan Hypes This Week’s AEW Dynamite & Record UK Viewership for Quake by The Lake

– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this week to hype up tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which will see CM Punk face Jon Moxley in a unification match for the AEW World Championship. Also, Khan noted that the Quake by the Lake edition of Dynamite, featuring Moxley vs. Chris Jericho, recorded record UK viewership on ITV4. Tony Khan wrote the following:

“Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV! In 48 hours Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @CMPunk vs @JonMoxley to finally crown an Undisputed @AEW World Champion! It’s been a great summer of 12 straight weeks & counting for Dynamite on @TBSNetwork in the top 2 shows on cable in the US + In addition to a great summer domestically, it’s been a huge summer for @AEW internationally including great news that #AEWDynamite #QuakebyTheLake with @JonMoxley vs @IAmJericho for the @AEW Interim World Title + @CMPunk’s epic return did our UK record viewership on @ITV4 Friday.”

Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite will be held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.