Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, Hints at Potential Surprise

– It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Tonight marks a new episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. That also means Tony Khan is going to post a tweet to hype tonight’s show, and today was no exception. Additionally, Tony Khan also hyped up that there “maybe a surprise for you” on tonight’s show.

Tony Khan tweeted, “It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDymamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork! You stepped up for us last week; thanks to your support we had a huge debut on TBS, & we’re back TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT with big matches, big moments + maybe a surprise for you!”

What tonight’s surprise could be remains to be seen. You can view Khan’s tweet and message below. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s live edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS:

* Interim TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* CM Punk vs. Wardlow

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin