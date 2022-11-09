wrestling / News

Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ‘Exciting’ & ‘Newsworthy’ Edition of AEW Dynamite

November 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tony Khan AEW Image Credit: AEW

– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan hyped up tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, promising an “exciting” and “newsworthy” episode via Twitter. Tony Khan also provided some Dynamite viewership data. You can read his comments below:

“I promise an exciting newsworthy show on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT Before Dynamite tonight, some UK @ITV4 viewership data per @JohnWilliams004

September 2022: +14% vs 9/21
October 2022: +12% vs 10/21

October 28 episode most watched ever: 201k average!”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. It will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.

