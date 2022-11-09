– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan hyped up tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, promising an “exciting” and “newsworthy” episode via Twitter. Tony Khan also provided some Dynamite viewership data. You can read his comments below:

“I promise an exciting newsworthy show on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT Before Dynamite tonight, some UK @ITV4 viewership data per @JohnWilliams004 September 2022: +14% vs 9/21

October 2022: +12% vs 10/21 October 28 episode most watched ever: 201k average!”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. It will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.