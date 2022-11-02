– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)

“We’ve demonstrated the great history of the [Ring of Honor] Championship. Of course, Chris [Jericho] is the champion now, but there have been a lot of great Ring of Honor champions. Some of the big names that have held the title, and some of the great former champions, include AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, CM Punk, Claudio Castagnoli, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and many others. So a lot of great wrestlers across Ring of Honor, and people in AEW, people in WWE, New Japan, all over the world, that have held that belt, and it’s really one of the most prestigious title lineages in all of wrestling.”

It’s rumored that CM Punk won’t be returning to AEW and that the company is negotiating a buyout of the remainder of his contract. Also, it should be noted that while AJ Styles is a former ROH Pure Champion and Tag Team Champion, he has never held the ROH World Championship.