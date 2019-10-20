Tony Khan: ‘I Want Everyone To Know That AEW Is For Everybody’

In an interview with Fighting Illini, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about what he sees as the difference between AEW and WWE and said that his company is for ‘everybody.’ Here are highlights:

On the debut of Dynamite: “It was great. I was really happy to meet the fans, so happy. And people were really excited about the show, and it shows because a lot of people came and watched it in person and on TV. So it was great.”

On what makes AEW different from WWE: “We’re bringing a focus on wrestling. We’re bringing an emphasis on wrestling matches and action taking place in or around the ring. We’ll do great interviews too, but in these segments, we can do it all in the arena and around the ring. We can do some stuff backstage; we just don’t spend half the show backstage. We want to offer people a show that doesn’t insult their intelligence, and really, it’s a fun show to watch. It’s a fast-paced show to watch and has the best wrestling action, but also has the best wrestling personalities. I want everyone to know that AEW is for everybody.”