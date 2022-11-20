Tony Khan On If He Can Mend Fences With CM Punk, Wants To Do Forbidden Door II

Tony Khan was recently asked about whether he can “mend fences” with CM Punk and have him back in AEW, as well as his desire for a second Forbidden Door PPV. Khan spoke with Inside the Ropes for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On the chances that he can mend fences with CM Punk: “The whole thing, I was mostly trying not to comment on the whole situation. But you know, I’m wishing everybody the best, and hoping for the best for everyone and hoping for the best for AEW and the fans.”

On AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door coming back: “I think this year was a very successful year. It’s our biggest year in total PPV buys with the addition of Forbidden Door, and I think that’s a partnership that will continue… I’m gonna try to do Forbidden Door again, absolutely. I really want to do Forbidden Door II.”

On doing more ‘dream matches’ on Forbidden Door II: “Yeah absolutely… there’s a lot of great talent in New Japan Pro Wrestling. We’ve had some dream matches on Forbidden Door, and I definitely think another show working together makes a lot of sense. We have a great partnership.”

