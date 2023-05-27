Tony Khan On If Mercedes Mone Was Set For Forbidden Door, Praises Willow Nightingale

Tony Khan recently talked about whether Mercedes Mone was planned for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door before her injury and praised new NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale. Nightingale defeated Mone for the title at NJPW Resurgence in a match that saw Mone get injured. During the media call promoting Double or Nothing, Khan was asked if there were plans for Money before her injury.

“Going forward, it does make things interesting because nobody really knows, besides Mercedes and myself what was going to happen there and what the future would hold for her,” Khan said (courtesy of Fightful). “Whether that was competing exclusively for New Japan or potentially also whether she would be at Forbidden Door. Frankly, now, even going forward, I don’t think anybody but her knows when she’ll be ready to come back to the ring.”

He continued, “I have so much respect for Mercedes and I think she’s been a great champion all over the world, including New Japan. She would have been a great first-ever STRONG Women’s Champion, but I think we have a great champion in Willow and we’ll look to utilize Willow in AEW and possibly ROH, and take advantage of that new beautiful belt she’s holding.”